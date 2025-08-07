General Motors, Hyundai strike first deal to jointly develop five vehicles

General Motors and Hyundai Motor announced on Wednesday their first agreement to jointly develop five vehicles.

Four of the vehicles — a compact SUV, a car, a pickup, and a mid-size pickup — are targeted at Central and South America and will support both internal combustion and hybrid powertrains.

The two global automakers will also co-develop an electric commercial van for the North American markets.

Reuters in March reported that the two automakers were nearing a deal to share two commercial electric vans.

At full production scale, the companies expect to roll out up to 800,000 vehicles annually.