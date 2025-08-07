Logo
General Motors, Hyundai strike first deal to jointly develop five vehicles
FILE PHOTO: The logo of General Motors is pictured in Santa Ana Tlapaltitlan, Mexico, July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha/File Photo

07 Aug 2025 06:07AM (Updated: 07 Aug 2025 06:14AM)
General Motors and Hyundai Motor announced on Wednesday their first agreement to jointly develop five vehicles.

Four of the vehicles — a compact SUV, a car, a pickup, and a mid-size pickup — are targeted at Central and South America and will support both internal combustion and hybrid powertrains.

The two global automakers will also co-develop an electric commercial van for the North American markets.

Reuters in March reported that the two automakers were nearing a deal to share two commercial electric vans.

At full production scale, the companies expect to roll out up to 800,000 vehicles annually.

Source: Reuters
