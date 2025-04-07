German online broker Trade Republic suffers delays as stocks tank

FRANKFURT :The German online broker Trade Republic said on Monday that it suffered technical problems for some users "due to enormous market fluctuations" but that the issue had been resolved.

The trading platform, one of Germany's largest, said that some customers had "experienced loading delays when viewing their portfolios".

The issue arose as stocks in Germany and elsewhere suffered big drops as investors grappled with the possibility of a recession after U.S. President Donald Trump showed no signs of letting up in his aggressive trade war.

The online broker was founded in 2015. The company has 8 million customers in 17 countries with assets of 100 billion euros ($109.76 billion), according to its website.

Trade Republic's trading was disrupted on its platform in 2021 when there was a surge in trading due to dealings in Gamestop, Blackberry and other stocks at the centre of a tussle between retail investors and big hedge funds.

($1 = 0.9111 euros)