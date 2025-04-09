Logo
Business

German regulator ends probe into Google's in-car services after agreed remedies
German regulator ends probe into Google's in-car services after agreed remedies

FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 8, 2019. Photo taken May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Paresh Dave/File Photo

09 Apr 2025 05:05PM (Updated: 09 Apr 2025 05:11PM)
BERLIN : Germany's Federal Cartel Office has closed proceedings into Google's automotive services after the U.S. tech giant committed to remedies addressing its concerns over competition, the regulator said on Wednesday.

"I am delighted that we have been able to reach an agreement with Google and thus achieve immediate positive effects for the economic sectors affected. Google's commitments have the potential to bring about far-reaching changes in the market," cartel office president Andreas Mundt said in a statement.

The office had previously expressed concerns over the company's in-car maps and infotainment systems due to their bundled form, which it said could impede competitors' chances of selling similar services individually.

In December 2023, around six months after the regulator raised these concerns and a potential ban, Google sought to dispel them by proposing measures that would allow the use of competitors' maps and apps within its platform.

Source: Reuters
