German rights group fails in bid stop Meta's data use for AI

A German consumer rights group on Friday failed to win a court injunction to stop Meta Platforms from training its artificial intelligence models with Facebook and Instagram user posts.

The court in the western city of Cologne said it did not grant an injunction sought by state-funded consumer rights group Verbraucherzentrale NRW.

Meta said last month it would train its AI models in the European Union with public posts of adults across its platforms, as well as with interactions that users have with its artificial intelligence.

Meta said at the time that its platforms' users in the EU would be notified of the project and that they would be given the opportunity to opt out.