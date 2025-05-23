Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

German rights group fails in bid stop Meta's data use for AI
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

German rights group fails in bid stop Meta's data use for AI

German rights group fails in bid stop Meta's data use for AI

Meta logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

23 May 2025 09:06PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A German consumer rights group on Friday failed to win a court injunction to stop Meta Platforms from training its artificial intelligence models with Facebook and Instagram user posts.

The court in the western city of Cologne said it did not grant an injunction sought by state-funded consumer rights group Verbraucherzentrale NRW.

Meta said last month it would train its AI models in the European Union with public posts of adults across its platforms, as well as with interactions that users have with its artificial intelligence.

Meta said at the time that its platforms' users in the EU would be notified of the project and that they would be given the opportunity to opt out.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement