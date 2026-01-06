Logo
Logo

Business

Germany's Bosch expects tech-driven car market to boost software sales
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Germany's Bosch expects tech-driven car market to boost software sales

Germany's Bosch expects tech-driven car market to boost software sales

Bosch logo is seen on packets in this illustration taken June 19, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

06 Jan 2026 01:01AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN, Jan ‌5 : Automotive supplier Bosch expects strong software sales over the coming years thanks largely to an increasingly tech-driven car market, the German company said on Monday at the CES trade show ‌in Las Vegas.

Bosch expects annual ‌sales in software and services of over 6 billion euros ($7.01 billion) by the start of next decade, it said in a statement, attributing some two thirds of this ‍to the mobility segment.

Further ahead, sales of software, sensor technology, high-performance computers and network components are forecast to double by the mid-2030s to ​well over 10 ‌billion euros.

The company generated sales of 90.3 billion euros in 2024.

Bosch, which ​makes components for cars as well as kitchen ⁠appliances and other consumer ‌goods, presented new technology systems for ​drivers at the trade show, including an AI-based cockpit and by-wire systems ‍for autonomous driving.

It also announced over 2.5 billion ⁠euros in investment in artificial intelligence by the ​end of 2027.

($1 = ‌0.8561 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement