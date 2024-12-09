Germany's CompuGroup in talks about potential offer by CVC

CompuGroup Medical, a German provider of healthcare software, said on Sunday it is in advanced talks to be acquired by CVC Capital Partners for a potential 22 euros ($23.24) per share.

The deal is worth 1.14 billion euros based on CompuGroup's 51.7 million shares outstanding, Reuters' calculations showed. Its shares closed at 16 euros on Friday.

CompuGroup shareholders centered around the founding Gotthardt family would retain a stake of around 50.1 per cent after a strategic partnership with CVC, a private equity firm, is established, CompuGroup said in a statement.

CompuGroup shares would be delisted later, it added.

Bloomberg News reported on the talks earlier on Sunday.

CompuGroup shares fell to a 10-year low after the company, whose software is used to manage patient data, cut its fiscal 2024 guidance in July. The stock has fallen more than 55 per cent year to date.

CompuGroup, based in Koblenz, Germany, posted revenue of 283.4 million euros in the third quarter.

($1 = 0.9466 euros)