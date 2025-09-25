Logo
Germany's Helsing unveils 'Europa' combat drone
Attendees watch as the Helsing company presents a new air combat system CA-1 Europa in Tussenhausen, Germany, September 25, 2025. REUTERS/Michaela Stache
25 Sep 2025 07:11PM
TUSSENHAUSEN, Germany :German defence startup Helsing unveiled a new autonomous military drone on Thursday, joining a race to build remote-piloted systems that can swarm into battle with other drones or team up with crewed jets to reshape the future of air combat.

Unveiling a full-size angular model of the roughly four tonne "CA-1 Europa" drone at a factory outside Munich, Helsing said it would stage a first flight in 2027 and become available for military operations within the following four years.

Source: Reuters
