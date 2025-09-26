Germany's Merz criticises US' fundamental shift from following rules

BERLIN :German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticised the United States on Friday for no longer following the rules, part of what he called a fundamental shift in Europe's transatlantic partner.

"Rules are no longer being observed, parliamentary democracy is under pressure, freedom of expression is being questioned, and the independence of the judiciary is being repressed," Merz told an audience at a summit in Berlin.

These changes happened over years, he said, and they will not suddenly roll back after the next election takes place.

"I say this with the greatest regret," Merz added.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Germany, Europe's largest economy, is trying to position itself as a rules-abiding, democratic bastion as the U.S. and other nations' leaders lean towards a world order dictated by power.

Looking at the news every day, it is "no longer a given" in many parts of the world that countries abide by rules, laws, treaties and international obligations, Merz said.

The chancellor on Friday also targeted Germany's reliance on software from the United States, calling for Europe to focus more on digital sovereignty and its own data centres.

"I want us in Europe, not just us in Germany, but we in Europe as a whole, to become more independent," he said.