Germany's Merz says Europe still far too dependent on software from US

BERLIN :Germany still depends far too much on software from the United States, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday, calling for Europe to focus more on digital sovereignty and its own data centres.

"I want us in Europe, not just us in Germany, but we in Europe as a whole, to become more independent, more sovereign, and to develop some of our strengths ourselves," he told an audience at a summit in Berlin.

He said rules are no longer being observed in the United States, which has fundamentally transformed over the last few years so that changes will not revert after the next election.