Getty shares soar on images deal with Perplexity for AI search

Getty Images and Perplexity signed a global multi-year licensing agreement on Friday, allowing the AI startup to display the photo distributor's editorial and creative images across its search and discovery tools.

Shares of Getty, which serves millions of customers worldwide through its brands and vast image library, soared 50 per cent in early trading following the deal.

Under the agreement, Perplexity will integrate Getty's API technology into its AI platform workflows, enabling users to access premium visuals while improving image attribution.

The collaboration is part of a wider trend of digital platforms signing licensing deals with AI content providers to expand content access while respecting intellectual property rights and generating revenue.

Perplexity also plans to include image credits and source links to educate users on the proper legal use of licensed content.

AI firms' use of copyrighted content has drawn mounting scrutiny and has triggered lawsuits. Getty, which also licenses to platforms like iStock and Unsplash, has previously sued Stability AI over image scraping.

Perplexity also has faced multiple copyright lawsuits from prominent publishers, including Japan's Nikkei and Asahi Shimbun, and has since introduced a revenue-sharing model, partnering with outlets like TIME, Der Spiegel and others.

The licensing deal follows Getty's efforts to support AI-driven creativity, enabling users to generate visuals safely using licensed content in generative AI tools.