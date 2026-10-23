Global equity funds attract inflows for a fifth consecutive week

Oct 23 : Global equity funds attracted inflows for a fifth consecutive week in the week through October 21, as easing Treasury yields and strong early corporate earnings lifted investor sentiment.

Global equity funds drew net inflows of $28.16 billion during the week, compared with $19.88 billion in the previous week, LSEG Lipper data showed.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield fell about 15 basis points last week and dropped below the psychologically significant 5 per cent level this week.

Fund investors were encouraged by better-than-expected corporate earnings so far this reporting season.

Of the nearly 18 per cent of MSCI All Country World Index constituents that have reported earnings to date, about 73 per cent have exceeded the average analyst estimate, according to LSEG data.

The MSCI World Index, however, fell 1.31 per cent on Thursday after Meta reported strong results on Wednesday but unveiled plans to issue non-voting stock, reviving concerns about its growing capital commitments.

By region, Asian equity funds attracted $11.53 billion, their largest weekly inflow since at least December 2022. Investors also added $9.14 billion to European equity funds and $5.07 billion to US equity funds.

Among sectoral funds, technology attracted $5.05 billion, reversing net sales of $4.77 billion in the previous week. Investors also bought $1.83 billion in healthcare sector funds but sold a notable $1.29 billion in consumer discretionary sector funds.

Global bond funds remained popular for a fifth consecutive week, attracting net inflows of $9.44 billion.

Swiss franc-denominated bond funds drew $6.8 billion, their largest weekly inflow since at least November 2024. Investors also added a significant $2.78 billion to short-term bond funds, while pulling $1.68 billion from high-yield bond funds and $550 million from government bond funds.

Money market funds attracted weekly net inflows of $15.86 billion, following net outflows of $47.51 billion the previous week.

Among commodities, gold and other precious metals funds attracted net inflows of $1.29 billion, marking their fifth week of net purchases in the past six weeks. Investors also added $41.5 million to energy funds.

Data covering 29,174 emerging market funds showed that investors bought $6.28 billion worth of equity funds — the largest weekly net purchase since August 5. However, they withdrew a marginal $48.72 million from bond funds.