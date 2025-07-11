Global equity funds draw second weekly inflow on AI rally, tariff delay

Global equity funds drew inflows for a second consecutive week in the seven days to July 9, boosted by a rally in AI-linked stocks and expectations that pushing the U.S. tariff rollout to August could positively affect ongoing trade talks.

Investors purchased a net $10.21 billion in global equity funds during the week to July 9, LSEG Lipper data showed, down sharply from the previous week’s $37.54 billion.

U.S. President Donald Trump postponed his tariff deadline to August 1 to allow time for negotiations, but simultaneously announced rates as high as 50 per cent with a minimum blanket tariff of 15 per cent to 20 per cent after the deadline.

Investors bought approximately $5.21 billion worth of European equity funds, the most since May 21. U.S. and Asian funds, meanwhile, witnessed net inflows of $2.1 billion and $426 million, respectively.

The sectoral funds segment attracted a net $2.21 billion, a second weekly inflow in a row. The tech sector saw a robust $1.8 billion in weekly net purchases. In contrast, the healthcare sector saw nearly $1.06 billion weekly net sales.

Global bond funds stayed in demand for a 12th straight week, drawing a hefty $16.83 billion.

Euro-denominated bond funds drew in a combined $4.36 billion, the largest weekly inflow in four weeks. Short-term and high-yield bond funds also saw net purchases worth a noticeable $3.32 billion and $967 million, respectively.

Money market funds secured approximately $44.97 billion in a second-successive week of robust net purchases.

In the commodities space, gold and precious metal funds saw net inflows of $338 million with investors extending net purchases into a seventh straight week. Energy funds, meanwhile, had a net $86 million weekly outflow.

Emerging market assets rose in popularity during the week as investors pumped $3.67 billion into equity funds, the largest amount since October 9, 2024. Bond funds also saw a net $2.55 billion weekly inflow, data for a combined 29,643 funds showed.