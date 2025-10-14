Global smartphone shipments rise in third-quarter on AI-driven upgrades

-Global smartphone shipments grew 2.6 per cent in the third quarter this year, fueled by strong consumer demand for premium and AI-enabled devices, according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation on Monday.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Demand for smartphones has been resilient despite economic uncertainty and tariff challenges, boosted by premium features, favorable pricing models and promotional trade-in deals that make the upgrading decision a "no-brainer" for most customers.

KEY QUOTE

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The smartphone industry continues its upward trajectory, posting solid growth - a remarkable achievement given persistent economic uncertainty and tumultuous tariff dynamics," said Nabila Popal, senior research director for Worldwide Client Devices, IDC.

"Demand for Apple's new iPhone 17 lineup was robust, with pre-orders surpassing those of the previous generation. At the same time, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 outperformed all earlier foldable models, creating renewed momentum for the foldables segment," said Francisco Jeronimo, vice president, Client Devices, IDC.

BY THE NUMBERS

Third-quarter shipments rose to 322.7 million units, with Apple delivering its best results ever in a three-month period ended September and Samsung achieving its strongest September-quarter growth on record, IDC said.

Samsung maintained its top spot with 61.4 million units shipped in the quarter, while Apple saw nearly 3 per cent growth in shipments with 58.6 million.

WHAT'S NEXT

IDC said it maintains a positive outlook for the rest of 2025, projecting strong year-end sales driven by aggressive promotions, expanding AI capabilities and ongoing device innovation.