Global stock index dips with dollar higher, precious metals mixed

NEW YORK/ LONDON, Feb 4 : MSCI's global equities gauge fell on Wednesday with technology stocks leading losses on Wall Street, while the dollar broadly rose after the latest U.S. economic data and in precious metals silver outperformed gold following a recent plunge.

Oil prices were modestly lower. They had spiked on Tuesday after the United States shot down an Iranian drone and armed boats approached a U.S.-flagged vessel in a key waterway, all while the U.S. and Iran worked on setting up talks to ease tensions.

U.S. Treasury yields lost a little steam initially following ADP's national employment report, which showed slower-than-expected growth in January. Private employment rose by 22,000 jobs after a downwardly revised 37,000 increase in December and compared with economists' forecasts for a 48,000 jobs advance.

The Institute for Supply Management said the U.S. services sector held steady in January, but businesses paid more for inputs, suggesting that services inflation could pick up after being on a slowing trend in recent months.

After the data, traders were still betting that the Federal Reserve's next rate cut would not come until June, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

"The data this morning are not too hot, not too cold and (it) doesn't really change the outlook as it relates to the Fed or the direction of the economy," said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at Manulife John Hancock Investments.

Value stocks were outperforming growth stocks on Wall Street, where market action has been dominated in recent days by a selloff in global providers of data analytics, professional services and software following Anthropic's launch of plug-ins for its Claude Cowork agent on Friday, which raised worries about AI-fuelled disruption to those industries.

On Wednesday, the U.S. software and services index <.SPLRCIS> was down 0.4 per cent after a drop of more than 12 per cent in the last five days.

"There were some valuation concerns there on the software side. There's a sort-of resetting there. The healthy thing that's going on is the broadening of market participation and this rotation into value," said Roland.

The S&P 500 value index was up 0.9 per cent while the growth index was down 1.3 per cent.

At 11:32 a.m. (1632 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 366.30 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 49,609.86, the S&P 500 fell 17.53 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 6,900.54 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 260.89 points, or 1.12 per cent, to 22,995.54.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 2.45 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 1,041.53. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.15 per cent.

In commodities, gold prices fell while silver was higher, with both losing some steam from earlier in the session, as attention remained on geopolitical developments and the next U.S. economic releases, which could shape expectations for future interest rate moves.

Both precious metals had risen on Tuesday after a vicious two-day meltdown triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump announcing Kevin Warsh as his pick to lead the Federal Reserve. Some investors see Warsh shrinking the Fed's balance sheet, which would put pressure on non-yielding precious metals.

Spot gold fell 0.41 per cent to $4,918.06 an ounce. Spot silver rose 1.6 per cent to $86.48 an ounce.

In fixed income markets, traders were assessing the data from private providers while they waited on delayed economic releases from government sources and continued to evaluate the impact that Warsh might have on monetary policy.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 0.3 basis points to 4.276 per cent, from 4.273 per cent late on Tuesday, while the 30-year bond yield rose 0.9 basis points to 4.9149 per cent.

The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, fell 0.9 basis points to 3.564 per cent.

In currencies, the dollar rose against the yen on Wednesday, pushing the Japanese currency towards its fourth consecutive daily decline ahead of elections expected to boost Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's fiscal and defence spending ambitions.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.28 per cent to 97.68, with the euro down 0.18 per cent at $1.1797.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.61 per cent to 156.68. Sterling weakened 0.31 per cent to $1.3655.

In energy markets, oil prices were slightly lower as traders monitored geopolitical events and digested the latest data.

U.S. crude rose 0.02 per cent to $63.22 a barrel and Brent rose to $67.45 per barrel, up 0.18 per cent on the day.