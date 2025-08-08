GM to import EV batteries from CATL, WSJ reports

General Motors will import electric vehicle batteries from Chinese battery giant CATL, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The arrangement is a stopgap for GM as it works to manufacture its own lower-cost batteries made with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, the report added.

Global automakers are facing stiff competition from Chinese EV makers and a trade war impacting imports of crucial parts, including rare earth materials, which has pushed production costs higher.

GM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

Crosstown rival Ford is also making battery cells using tech from CATL to help reduce costs on EV batteries.

Reuters last year reported that GM was in talks to buy EV batteries that would use technology from CATL.