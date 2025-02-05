GM takes full control of Cruise in autonomous personal vehicle shift

DETROIT :General Motors said on Tuesday it had completed the full acquisition of its Cruise business to focus on developing the autonomous technology for personal vehicles not robotaxis.

The Detroit automaker said it plans to integrate the Cruise technology into its Super Cruise system, which allows drivers to operate the vehicle hands-off on 750,000 miles of roads in North America and is available on more than 20 GM vehicle models.

GM said in December it would halt funding of the Cruise robotaxi business. This followed a year of trying to overcome challenges that arose after one of its robotaxis struck and seriously injured a pedestrian who had been hit by another vehicle.

The merger will result in the reduction of 50 per cent of Cruise's staff, said a Cruise spokesperson, who declined to specify the total number of employees affected.

"We are focused on combining efforts with General Motors to accelerate autonomy at scale on personal autonomous vehicles," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The GM and Cruise teams will work on expanding Super Cruise to streets in urban environments, the company said.

Dave Richardson, senior vice president of software and services engineering, said that the move will "accelerate our work on both assisted-driving and autonomous driving."