Google to announce largest-ever investment plan for Germany, Handelsblatt reports

BERLIN :U.S. tech giant Google plans to present its largest-ever investment plan for Germany next week, business news outlet Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

Details of the project are scheduled to be announced at a press conference alongside Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil on November 11, the report said.

The plan will involve the construction of "infrastructure and data centres," as well as pushing ahead with "innovative projects for the use of renewable energies and waste heat," the report said, citing a Google document.

Google also wants to expand its locations in Munich, Frankfurt and Berlin, it added.

Google did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from Reuters.

