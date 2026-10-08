Logo
Logo

Business

Google Cloud introduces Gemini agent for work as AI race heats up
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Google Cloud introduces Gemini agent for work as AI race heats up

Google Cloud introduces Gemini agent for work as AI race heats up

People walk next to the Google Cloud logo, during the 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 4, 2025. REUTERS/Albert Gea

08 Oct 2026 11:08PM (Updated: 08 Oct 2026 11:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 8 : Alphabet's Google Cloud on Thursday introduced the Gemini agent, a single AI agent for work that can answer questions, handle tasks, create content and write code.

The move comes as tech companies race to sell AI that can work autonomously.

The announcement comes after OpenAI's September launch of always-on agents called dots that chase user goals across apps on their own. Earlier last month, Meta released Muse, a personal AI agent that can shop, book travel, send emails and make payments for users.

Alphabet shares were up marginally in early trading.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Here are more details:

• The Gemini agent plans the work, uses tools, connects to a company's business systems and returns finished work in documents, email and developer environments, Google said.

• The agent works directly inside Google Workspace apps including Gmail, Docs, Sheets and Calendar, and can also be used through Microsoft 365 and Slack.

• It picks the best model for each task, currently running on Google's Gemini models and Anthropic's Claude models, with other models to be added later.

• Users can create "coworker agents" that act as team members, with their own email address and access only to the information they are given.

• Versions built for financial services and legal work are now in preview, and versions for government, healthcare and retail are coming soon.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement