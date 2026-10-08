Google Cloud introduces Gemini agent for work as AI race heats up

Oct 8 : Alphabet's Google Cloud on Thursday introduced the Gemini agent, a single AI agent for work that can answer questions, handle tasks, create content and write code.

The move comes as tech companies race to sell AI that can work autonomously.

The announcement comes after OpenAI's September launch of always-on agents called dots that chase user goals across apps on their own. Earlier last month, Meta released Muse, a personal AI agent that can shop, book travel, send emails and make payments for users.

Alphabet shares were up marginally in early trading.

Here are more details:

• The Gemini agent plans the work, uses tools, connects to a company's business systems and returns finished work in documents, email and developer environments, Google said.

• The agent works directly inside Google Workspace apps including Gmail, Docs, Sheets and Calendar, and can also be used through Microsoft 365 and Slack.

• It picks the best model for each task, currently running on Google's Gemini models and Anthropic's Claude models, with other models to be added later.

• Users can create "coworker agents" that act as team members, with their own email address and access only to the information they are given.

• Versions built for financial services and legal work are now in preview, and versions for government, healthcare and retail are coming soon.