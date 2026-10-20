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Google Cloud services largely back up in UK
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Business

Google Cloud services largely back up in UK

Google Cloud services largely back up in UK

FILE PHOTO: A person takes a photo of the Google Cloud logo, during the 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 4, 2025. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

20 Oct 2026 09:37PM
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Oct 20 : Alphabet's Google said on Tuesday full service has been restored in its London-based cloud region after a "power event" disrupted multiple cloud services.

Source: Reuters
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