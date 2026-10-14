Logo
Logo

Business

Google DeepMind, Google Cloud to allow European researchers access to frontier models
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Google DeepMind, Google Cloud to allow European researchers access to frontier models

Google DeepMind, Google Cloud to allow European researchers access to frontier models

FILE PHOTO: 3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the Google Cloud service logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

14 Oct 2026 02:01PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS, Oct 14 : Google DeepMind and Alphabet's cloud service Google Cloud will provide up to 200 European scientific researchers with direct access to their frontier models, together with $3 million in compute credits, the U.S. tech giant said on Wednesday.

• The move will give researchers direct access to the companies' scientific tools including AlphaFold 3, WeatherNext, AlphaGenome, AlphaEvolve, and AlphaEarth Foundations.

• The companies said it will help researchers to tackle complex challenges faster, from predicting extreme weather patterns to mapping molecular structures.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement