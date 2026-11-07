Google executive Donald Harrison resigns from SpaceX board

Nov 6 : SpaceX disclosed on Friday that Google executive Donald Harrison has resigned from the rockets-to-AI company's board after more than a decade.

Here are some details:

• Harrison notified SpaceX of his resignation on November 4, and it took effect immediately

• The Elon Musk-led company said Harrison's decision to resign was not due to any disagreement with the company on matters relating to its operations, policies or practices

• Harrison, a longtime executive at Google, is currently president of Global Partnerships and Corporate Development. Google parent Alphabet is the ‌largest single institutional holder of SpaceX, according to LSEG data

• Musk said that Harrison stepped down because there were too many conflicts of interest with Alphabet. "Don has been a great board member. Very much appreciate his contributions," Musk added in a post on X on Friday.

• Google on Friday reported a small increase in its position in SpaceX to about 555 million shares from 551.2 million earlier