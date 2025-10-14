Logo
Logo

Business

Google to invest $10 billion in data centre and AI project in India
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Google to invest $10 billion in data centre and AI project in India

Google to invest $10 billion in data centre and AI project in India

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Google is seen on its office building in Hyderabad, India, January 29, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

14 Oct 2025 10:56AM (Updated: 14 Oct 2025 11:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU :Alphabet Inc's Google will invest $10 billion to set up a massive data centre and artificial intelligence hub in Andhra Pradesh, officials from the southern Indian state said, marking its biggest such investment in the South Asian nation.

Google will build a 1-gigawatt data centre campus in the port city of Visakhapatnam, combining AI infrastructure, large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fibre-optic network, according to a statement from the state government.

A formal agreement is expected to be signed on Tuesday.

The move comes amid intensifying competition among big tech companies, which are spending heavily on building new data centre infrastructure to meet booming demand for AI services.

"In an era where data is the new oil, such initiatives will serve as a strategic advantage," state IT minister Nara Lokesh said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement