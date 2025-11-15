Google to invest $40 billion in new data centers in Texas, Bloomberg News reports

Alphabet's Google plans to invest $40 billion in three new data centers in Texas, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, as the technology giant accelerates efforts to expand capacity to support its artificial intelligence ambitions.

One of the data centers will be in Armstrong County, in the Texas panhandle, and the other two in Haskell County, a stretch of West Texas near Abilene, the report said.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The investment, which will be made through 2027, will create thousands of jobs, provide skills training to college students and electrical apprentices, and accelerate energy affordability initiatives throughout Texas, the report quoted Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai as saying in an event near Dallas.