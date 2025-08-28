Logo
Google to invest another $9 billion in AI infra in Virginia
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is seen outside the company's offices in London, Britain, June 24, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

28 Aug 2025 04:45AM
Tech giant Google said on Wednesday it would invest an additional $9 billion in Virginia through 2026 in cloud and AI infrastructure.

Source: Reuters
