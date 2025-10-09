Google launches Gemini Enterprise AI platform for business clients

Alphabet's Google on Thursday launched a new AI platform for business customers called Gemini Enterprise, as the tech giant ramps up efforts to capture more corporate clients with its artificial intelligence tools.

Gemini Enterprise will be powered by the company's most advanced artificial intelligence models, and will act as a conversational platform where employees can chat with their companies' data, documents and applications, Google said.

Tech companies, including Microsoft, ChatGPT maker OpenAI and AI startup Anthropic, have all focused on products for enterprises to boost returns on their AI efforts.

Gemini Enterprise's offerings will be similar to its rivals, providing a suite of pre-built Google AI agents to help with tasks such as deep research and data insights. They will also provide companies tools to build and deploy their own custom AI agents, the company said.

The technology giant has signed new customers for the platform, including apparel retailer Gap, design software company Figma and buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) lender Klarna.

The new platform builds on the company's existing offering for enterprise clients, Google Workspace, which already offers businesses a range of AI features powered by Gemini.