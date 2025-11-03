Google owner Alphabet to tap US, euro bond markets

WASHINGTON :Google owner Alphabet is tapping the U.S. dollar and euro debt markets in a multi-tranche senior unsecured notes offering.

The digital media and tech giant will use the proceeds from the note sale for general corporate purposes, including the potential repayment of a portion of its outstanding debt, according to a Monday report by Moody's Ratings.

Alphabet last took out fresh debt in April, tapping the euro debt market for 6.75 billion euros ($7.87 billion) for the first time.

The Monday debt takeout comes as Alphabet and other tech conglomerates have seen rising demand for their cloud and artificial intelligence services.

Tech peer Oracle itself sought $18 billion in new debt in September, while Meta raised $30 billion in bonds last month.

Alphabet has maintained its leading market position through its array of digital services, most notably its Google search service where it has integrated its Gemini AI platform.

It also holds dominant market positions through its advertising and YouTube businesses.

($1 = 0.8575 euros)