Logo
Logo

Business

Google to pay $2.4 billion in deal to license tech of Windsurf, WSJ reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Google to pay $2.4 billion in deal to license tech of Windsurf, WSJ reports

Google to pay $2.4 billion in deal to license tech of Windsurf, WSJ reports

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is seen outside the company's offices in London, Britain, June 24, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

12 Jul 2025 10:34AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Google has agreed to pay about $2.4 billion in a deal to license the technology of artificial intelligence-assisted coding tool Windsurf, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Earlier on Friday, a Google spokesperson told Reuters that the company has hired Windsurf CEO Varun Mohan, co-founder Douglas Chen, and select members of the coding tool's research and development team to join its DeepMind division, in a move to strengthen itself in the race for AI leadership.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement