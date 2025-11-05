Logo
Google proposes app store reforms in settlement with ‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games
FILE PHOTO: The new Google logo is seen in this illustration taken May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

05 Nov 2025 12:11PM (Updated: 05 Nov 2025 12:22PM)
WASHINGTON, :Alphabet's Google said on Tuesday it has reached a comprehensive U.S. court settlement with “Fortnite” video game maker Epic Games, agreeing to Android and app store reforms aimed at lowering fees, boosting competition and expanding choices for developers and consumers.

In a joint filing in the federal court in San Francisco, the companies asked U.S. District Judge James Donato to consider a proposal resolving Epic’s 2020 antitrust lawsuit, which accused Google of illegally monopolizing how users access apps and make in-app purchases on Android devices.

Source: Reuters
