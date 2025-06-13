Logo
Google says it has resolved global service outage impacting multiple platforms
Google says it has resolved global service outage impacting multiple platforms

FILE PHOTO: People walk next to the Google Cloud logo, during the 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 4, 2025. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

13 Jun 2025 02:41AM (Updated: 13 Jun 2025 06:41AM)
Alphabet's Google said on Thursday it had resolved a brief global service disruption on its platforms that affected multiple services such as music streamer Spotify and instant messaging provider Discord."The issue with Google Chat, Google Meet, Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Cloud Search, Google Tasks, Google Voice has been resolved for all affected users," the company said.

"We will publish an analysis of this incident once we have completed our internal investigation."

The outage disrupted services on platforms such as Spotify, Snapchat and Discord that rely on the tech giant's cloud managed services and infrastructure.

Google Cloud's dashboard said engineering teams were working to resolve a few services still seeing some residual impact.

The outage began around 1:50 p.m. ET and there were 14,729 reports of Google Cloud being down in the U.S. around 2:32 p.m. ET, according to tracking website Downdetector.com.

At the peak of the disruption, there were about 46,000 outage reports on Spotify and 10,992 on Discord in the U.S. As of 6:18 p.m. ET, Spotify showed a little over 1,000 reports, while Discord outages had come down to 200.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The outage might have affected a larger number of users.

Source: Reuters
