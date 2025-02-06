Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Google scraps diversity-based hiring targets, WSJ reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Google scraps diversity-based hiring targets, WSJ reports

Google scraps diversity-based hiring targets, WSJ reports

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google LLC is shown on a building in San Diego, California, U.S., October 9, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

06 Feb 2025 04:28AM (Updated: 06 Feb 2025 04:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Alphabet's Google is scrapping its goal to hire more employees from historically underrepresented groups and is reviewing some of its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

This adds to a slew of U.S. businesses that have been scaling back their diversity initiatives, years after pushing for more inclusive policies in the wake of protests against the police killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans in 2020.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms is also ending its diversity, equity and inclusion programs, including those for hiring, training and picking suppliers, it said in an internal memo earlier this month.

Amazon said it was "winding down outdated programs and materials" related to representation and inclusion, in a memo to its employees, seen by Reuters.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement