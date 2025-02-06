Google scraps diversity-based hiring targets, WSJ reports

:Alphabet's Google is scrapping its goal to hire more employees from historically underrepresented groups and is reviewing some of its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

This adds to a slew of U.S. businesses that have been scaling back their diversity initiatives, years after pushing for more inclusive policies in the wake of protests against the police killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans in 2020.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms is also ending its diversity, equity and inclusion programs, including those for hiring, training and picking suppliers, it said in an internal memo earlier this month.

Amazon said it was "winding down outdated programs and materials" related to representation and inclusion, in a memo to its employees, seen by Reuters.