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Greece passes social media ban for children under 15
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Greece passes social media ban for children under 15

Greece passes social media ban for children under 15

Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

23 Oct 2026 02:17PM
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ATHENS, Oct 23 : Greece's parliament approved a bill on Friday that bans the use of social media platforms for children under 15 amid growing concerns over their impact on the health and safety of minors. 

• The ban comes into force on January 1, 2027

• Australia was the first country to pass legislation to curb the use of social media by minors, doing so last year. A similar law passed in France was struck down by the country's Constitutional Council in August

• Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said social media platforms have 2-1/2 months to devise a way to verify users' ages and protect their privacy

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• Greece is among seven European Union countries seeking an age verification solution with the European Commission

• Greece says it is standing by parents to help curb the "endless scrolling" that deprives children of sleep, concentration and time with their friends

Source: Reuters
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