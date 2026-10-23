Greece passes social media ban for children under 15

ATHENS, Oct 23 : Greece's parliament approved a bill on Friday that bans the use of social media platforms for children under 15 amid growing concerns over their impact on the health and safety of minors.

• The ban comes into force on January 1, 2027

• Australia was the first country to pass legislation to curb the use of social media by minors, doing so last year. A similar law passed in France was struck down by the country's Constitutional Council in August

• Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said social media platforms have 2-1/2 months to devise a way to verify users' ages and protect their privacy

• Greece is among seven European Union countries seeking an age verification solution with the European Commission

• Greece says it is standing by parents to help curb the "endless scrolling" that deprives children of sleep, concentration and time with their friends