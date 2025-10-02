Logo
Logo

Business

Grindr names veteran executive John North as finance chief
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Grindr names veteran executive John North as finance chief

Grindr names veteran executive John North as finance chief

Grindr app is seen on a mobile phone in this photo illustration taken in Shanghai, China March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/Illustration

02 Oct 2025 04:47AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dating app Grindr on Wednesday named John North as its finance chief, replacing Vanna Krantz.

North stepped down as CEO of U.S. recreational vehicles retailer Lazydays Holdings last year.

Krantz, in July, had said she would step down once a successor is named. She was Grindr's CFO for three years, during which she oversaw its transition to a publicly listed company in 2022.

North, who has over 20 years of experience, is a board member of protective films and coatings provider Xpel and was previously the CFO of Copart, an online vehicle auctioneer.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement