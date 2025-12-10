Hinge CEO Justin McLeod to leave company, Match Group says

Dec 9 : Match Group said on Tuesday that Hinge founder and CEO Justin McLeod will step down to launch Overtone, an AI-powered dating venture backed by the company.

Jackie Jantos, currently Hinge's president and chief marketing officer, will take over as CEO. Jantos has overseen the app's expansion into Europe and Latin America and led product initiatives targeting Gen Z users.

Overtone, incubated within Hinge during 2025, will operate as an independent company focused on using AI and voice tools to create connections.

Match Group plans to lead Overtone's initial funding round in early 2026 and hold a significant ownership stake. McLeod will serve as chairman of Overtone and remain as an adviser to Hinge through March.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The shake-up comes as dating platforms are under immense pressure to rekindle growth and race to roll out artificial intelligence tools to sharpen their matching algorithms and boost user engagement.

Rivals such as Bumble and Grindr have also stepped up investments in AI, betting on new features that improve personalization and bolster safety amid rising criticism of "swiping fatigue."

As competition intensifies in the crowded online dating market, younger users are driving the shift by experimenting with AI-powered and niche matchmaking apps.

McLeod founded Hinge in 2011 and helped it become one of Match Group's fastest-growing brands.