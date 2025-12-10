Hinge CEO McLeod stepping down to lead Match Group-backed AI dating startup

Dec 9 : Match Group said on Tuesday that Hinge founder and CEO Justin McLeod will step down to launch Overtone, an AI-powered dating venture backed by the company, signaling a major bet on artificial intelligence.

Jackie Jantos, currently Hinge's president and chief marketing officer, will take over as CEO. Jantos has overseen the app's expansion into Europe and Latin America and led product initiatives targeting Gen Z users.

Overtone, incubated within Hinge during 2025, will operate as an independent company focused on using AI and voice tools to create connections, the company said.

Match Group plans to lead Overtone's initial funding round in early 2026 and hold a significant ownership stake. McLeod will serve as chairman of Overtone and remain as an adviser to Hinge through March.

"With MTCH retaining a substantial ownership position, the company seems to be making sure that it will not be left behind on potentially significant developments," said MScience analyst Chandler Willison.

The move underscores Match Group's effort to defend its dominant position in the traditional online dating ecosystem with apps like Tinder and OkCupid, while hedging on experimental ventures that could reshape the industry, Willison added.

McLeod founded Hinge in 2011 and helped it become one of Match Group's fastest-growing brands.

AI-DRIVEN MATCHMAKING

Match Group, which continues to be one of the dominant players in the online dating sector with its applications, is still placing its bets on AI connection amid evolving demand from younger users, who continue to engage with AI-powered and niche matchmaking apps.

Rivals such as Bumble and Grindr have also stepped up investments in AI, betting on new features that improve personalization and bolster safety to face rising criticism of "swiping fatigue."

Several startups, including AI-first dating platforms Teaser and Blush, are also experimenting with generative AI tools and conversational agents designed to mimic human chemistry and improve first-date conversions.

The sectorwide embrace of AI comes amid slowing user growth, rising competition and mounting pressure to rekindle growth, pushing dating companies to reimagine how algorithms can make introductions feel more natural.