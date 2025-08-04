Logo
Hitachi mulling over sale of Japanese white goods business, Nikkei reports
The logo of Hitachi is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland September 10, 2020. Picture taken September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

04 Aug 2025 11:56PM (Updated: 05 Aug 2025 12:25AM)
Japanese conglomerate Hitachi is considering selling its domestic home appliance business as part of a continued effort to prioritize the group's social infrastructure and digital sectors, the Nikkei newspaper has reported.

The deal could be worth around 100 billion yen ($679.49 million) or more, the report said.

Hitachi has reached out to multiple companies to buy its white goods business, with South Korea's Samsung Electronics being one of its potential suitors, Nikkei said.

However, the report added that Hitachi is keeping the option of retaining the business open as well due to its potential of contributing to the company's brand recognition among consumers.

Hitachi and Samsung Electronics did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

($1 = 147.1700 yen)

Source: Reuters
