Business

HK's New World Development 'actively engaged' with creditors on loan refinance
HK's New World Development 'actively engaged' with creditors on loan refinance

FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong skyline is pictured from Victoria Peak in Hong Kong, China January 2, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo

23 Jun 2025 08:07AM
Hong Kong's New World Development said on Monday that it remains "actively engaged" with its creditors on refinancing of its existing loans and the discussions are ongoing.

Source: Reuters
