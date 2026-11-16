Honda faces new US investigation over stop-start failures

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 : The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into more than 1 million Honda vehicles in the United States over reports that engines have failed to restart after being shut off by the automatic stop-start system.

The agency said it has received 700 complaints about the stop-start feature in 2024-2026 Honda Odyssey, Passport, Ridgeline, Pilot and Acura MDX models. Hundreds of drivers complained that their engines did not restart after being shut off by the system.

Last year, NHTSA upgraded a similar 2022 investigation into 2.2 million Honda vehicles after more than 1,300 complaints and reports of four crashes and two injuries. All of the vehicles in the new investigation are part of the older probe, except for the 2026 model year. The older investigation remains open.

The auto stop-start system is designed to save fuel. It turns off the engine when the vehicle comes to a complete stop and is supposed to restart it when the driver's foot is taken off the brake.

The regulator said that while both groups of vehicles show similar failures, the vehicles in the new investigation appear to have different root causes and respond differently to repairs.

Honda issued service bulletins in 2023 to address the issue, which involves a two-stage fix starting with a software update and a second step if needed to replace the starter assembly and relays plus a valve adjustment. Honda also extended the warranty coverage to 10 years with unlimited mileage for vehicles requiring the component replacement.

The carmaker said it is aware of the new investigation and will continue to cooperate with NHTSA as the investigation continues.

The Environmental Protection Agency this year eliminated the vehicle emissions credit that automakers could gain from installing start-stop features.

Last week, Honda recalled 635,808 vehicles in the US over a software glitch that could switch off power steering assist, making them harder to steer.