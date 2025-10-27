Honda Motor acquires stake in India's OMC Power to develop clean energy batteries

India's renewable energy service company OMC Power, backed by Japan's Mitsui & Co and Chubu Electric Power, said on Monday that Japanese automaker Honda Motor has taken an equity stake in the company to jointly build clean energy storage batteries.

The company did not give any details about the size of the equity stake, which will mark Honda's first foray into India's distributed clean energy industry.

Distributed energy systems power specific sites or locations at a smaller scale, and can function both in connection with or isolated from the wider grid.

OMC Power operates more than 500 renewable energy plants across North and central India to supply electricity to telecom companies, healthcare providers, small and medium sized businesses and rural houses via mini-grids and battery storage.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

As part of the deal, OMC Power will repurpose Honda's detachable and portable batteries, originally used in electric two- and three-wheeler vehicles for storage-based clean energy.

The project will commence in January 2026 and will extend the lifecycle of used EV batteries by repurposing them to provide power to small and medium businesses and rural houses, the company said.

($1 = 87.8950 Indian rupees)