Honda to recall over 256,000 US vehicles over software error, NHTSA says
The Honda logo is displayed, at the 46th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

18 Nov 2025 04:17PM (Updated: 18 Nov 2025 04:34PM)
Honda is recalling 256,603 Accord hybrid vehicles in the United States over a software error that may cause a potential loss of drive power, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

Parts of the vehicle's internal software may restart while driving, causing a potential loss of control, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will reprogram the software free of cost, the auto regulator added.

Earlier this month, the Japanese automaker also recalled 406,290 Civic vehicles over a manufacturing flaw that caused aluminium alloy wheels to detach.

Source: Reuters
