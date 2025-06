Honda Motor is recalling 259,033 vehicles in the U.S. due to a faulty brake pedal that can shift out of position and hinder braking, raising the risk of crashes or injury, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The company is recalling certain 2021-2025 Acura TLX, 2023-2025 Acura MDX, and 2023-2025 Honda Pilot vehicles, NHTSA said.