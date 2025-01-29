Logo
Business

Honda to recall over 290,000 US vehicles on engine issue, NHTSA says
FILE PHOTO: A Honda logo is seen at the New York International Auto Show Press Preview, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 27, 2024. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado/File Photo

29 Jan 2025 07:02PM (Updated: 29 Jan 2025 07:28PM)
Honda will recall 294,612 vehicles in the U.S. to fix an issue that may cause engines to stall or suffer a loss of power, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The recall affects certain 2022-2025 Acura MDX Type-S, 2023-2025 Honda Pilot, and 2021-2025 Acura TLX Type-S vehicles.

A software error in the fuel injection electronic control unit (FI-ECU) may cause an engine stall or a loss of power, increasing the risk of a crash or injury, the U.S. auto safety regulator said.

Dealers will reprogram the FI-ECU software, free of charge, it said.

Source: Reuters

