Honda to resume regular output at N. America plants after chip supply disruptions

TOKYO :Honda Motor said it will begin gradually resuming normal operations at its North American vehicle assembly plants from Monday, a sign that production disruptions from a shortage of Nexperia chips are easing.

Japan's second-biggest automaker halted output at its Mexico plant on October 28 and adjusted production at factories in the United States and Canada from October 27 because of the chip issue.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson said Honda had secured a certain level of chip supply, such as by sourcing alternative components. Asked whether Nexperia had resumed shipments to Honda, the spokesperson directed inquiries to Nexperia.

Next week's planned return to regular operations could change, however, the spokesperson added, as the situation stays fluid.