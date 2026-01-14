Honeywell announces Quantinuum's plan to file for IPO

Jan 14 : Honeywell said on Wednesday it plans for its majority-owned quantum computing unit Quantinuum to confidentially file draft IPO papers with the U.S. securities regulator.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined, the company said.

Following the news, Honeywell's shares were up about 1 per cent during premarket trading.

Last year, Quantinuum raised about $600 million from investors, including Nvidia's venture capital arm, at a valuation of $10 billion.