Hong Kong December retail sales rise 6.6%, see support from visitor growth

HONG KONG, Feb 3 : Hong Kong's retail sales by value rose 6.6 per cent in December from a year earlier, the eighth month of gains, as the region's economic recovery continued solidly during the period, government data showed on Tuesday.

Sales increased to HK$35 billion ($4.48 billion). In November, retail sales rose 6.5 per cent year-on-year.

In volume terms, December retail sales increased 5.1 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a 4.4 per cent rise in November.

For 2025, the value of total retail sales increased 1 per cent from a year earlier, while the volume remained at a similar level as compared with 2024.

"Looking ahead, improving local consumption sentiment underpinned by robust economic growth momentum, together with continued vibrant growth in inbound visitors, will continue to be favourable to retail businesses," a government spokesperson said.

Visitor arrivals in December surged to 4.65 million, up 9.2 per cent from a year earlier, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board data.

Mainland Chinese visitors accounted for 3.35 million of these arrivals, a 8.2 per cent increase year-on-year.

Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts jumped 14.3 per cent year-on-year in December after a 3.6 per cent rise in November.

Sales of clothing, footwear and allied products fell 10.3 per cent year-on-year in December following a 2 per cent rise in November.

($1 = 7.8128 Hong Kong dollars)