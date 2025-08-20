Hong Kong exchange's first-half profit jumps nearly 40% to record

Hong Kong's stock exchange operator said on Wednesday its first half profit rose almost 40 per cent to a record HK$8.52 billion ($1.09 billion), driven by a sharp increase in daily stock trading and a revived listings market.

The revenue of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) reached HK$14.1 billion in the past six months, up 33 per cent on the year, it said in a stock exchange filing.

It declared an interim dividend of HK$6, up from HK$4.36 last year, while earnings per share rose to HK$6.74 from HK$4.84.

HKEX said its average daily equities turnover, or buying and selling of stocks, rose 122 per cent in the half to be worth HK$222.8 billion ($28.54 billion). South-bound stock trading, where mainland investors trade Hong Kong shares, was up nearly 200 per cent.

HKEX chief executive Bonnie Chan said cash market, derivatives and stock connect volumes reached new heights that helped push half-yearly revenue and profit to their best ever.

"We enter the second half of 2025 with new initiatives ... to further enhance the competitiveness and attractiveness of our markets," Chan said, adding that the first half also saw a record number of IPO and listing applications.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index is up almost 25 per cent year to date, making it one of the world's best performing major equities markets.

Analysts say the surge in the benchmark index has been driven by foreign investors' return to buying Chinese stocks, despite U.S President Donald Trump's April tariffs package and geopolitical tension between the two countries.

($1=7.8068 Hong Kong dollars)