Business

Hong Kong February retail sales value drops 13% y/y
Hong Kong February retail sales value drops 13% y/y

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks inside Harvey Nichols, a London-headquartered multi-brand luxury retailer, at Landmark, the upscale shopping mall, in Hong Kong, China November 30, 2023. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File photo

31 Mar 2025 04:51PM
Hong Kong's retail sales by value fell by 13 per cent in February from a year earlier, marking an 12th consecutive month of declines, government data showed on Monday.

Sales declined to HK$29.4 billion ($3.78 billion), with the percentage change widening from a revised 3.1 per cent fall in January, reflecting the earlier arrival of the Lunar New Year this year.

In volume terms, February retail sales fell 15 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a revised 5.1 per cent decline in January.

($1 = 7.7795 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters
