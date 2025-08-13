Hong Kong's CKI emerges as leading contender for Thames Water, The Times reports

Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure Holdings (CKI) has emerged as a leading contender to take over Thames Water and could assume control within weeks if Britain's largest water utility is placed into special ­administration, The Times reported on Tuesday.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

CKI has indicated it would be prepared to operate under tougher penalties for environmental breaches, a regime that Thames Water's creditors say is financially unviable, the report said.

Thames Water did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours, while CKI could not be immediately reached for comment.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters reported that Britain had appointed FTI Consulting to advise on contingency plans for heavily indebted and loss-making Thames Water to be placed into a special administration regime.

Thames Water is seeking to avoid nationalisation by securing 5 billion pounds ($6.75 billion) of financing from senior bondholders. In July, the company said it had enough cash to operate for 12 months but needs a reset of regulations for any deal to proceed.

($1 = 0.7409 pounds)