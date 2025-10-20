Hong Kong's July-September unemployment rises to 3.9%

HONG KONG :Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 3.9 per cent in July to September, from 3.7 per cent in the previous three-month period, with more distinct rises in the social work and construction sectors, the government said on Monday.

"The employment situation in some sectors would continue to face challenges during economic restructuring. The increasing external uncertainties could also weigh on corporate hiring sentiment," said Chris Sun, the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, adding Hong Kong's economic expansion is expected to support job growth.