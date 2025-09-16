Logo
Logo

Business

Hong Kong's June-August unemployment holds steady at 3.7%
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong's June-August unemployment holds steady at 3.7%

Hong Kong's June-August unemployment holds steady at 3.7%

FILE PHOTO: A man points at listings for security guard positions posted at the Wan Chai Job Fair in Hong Kong, China October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

16 Sep 2025 04:43PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG :Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.7 per cent in June to August as compared with the previous three-month period with increases in food and beverage service and manufacturing sectors and decreases in construction, the government said on Tuesday.

"While the business situations of certain sectors will continue to weigh on employment, steady growth of the Hong Kong economy as well as the Government's various measures to boost economic momentum and bolster consumption would provide support to the overall labour demand," Chris Sun, the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement