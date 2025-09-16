Hong Kong's June-August unemployment holds steady at 3.7%

HONG KONG :Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.7 per cent in June to August as compared with the previous three-month period with increases in food and beverage service and manufacturing sectors and decreases in construction, the government said on Tuesday.

"While the business situations of certain sectors will continue to weigh on employment, steady growth of the Hong Kong economy as well as the Government's various measures to boost economic momentum and bolster consumption would provide support to the overall labour demand," Chris Sun, the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, said.