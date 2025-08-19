Logo
Hong Kong's May-July unemployment rises to 3.7%
FILE PHOTO: Job seekers fill in forms at the Wan Chai Job Fair, in Hong Kong, China October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

19 Aug 2025 04:56PM
HONG KONG :Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 3.7 per cent in May to July, from 3.5 per cent in the previous three-month period, with rises in major sectors including food and beverage, retail and real estate, the government said on Tuesday.

"The sustained growth of the Hong Kong economy should be able to drive job creation, creating more employment opportunities for fresh graduates and school leavers joining the labour force," Chris Sun, the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, said.

Government measures to promote economic growth are expected to support the labour demand, he added.

Source: Reuters
