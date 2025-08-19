Hong Kong's May-July unemployment rises to 3.7%

HONG KONG :Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 3.7 per cent in May to July, from 3.5 per cent in the previous three-month period, with rises in major sectors including food and beverage, retail and real estate, the government said on Tuesday.

"The sustained growth of the Hong Kong economy should be able to drive job creation, creating more employment opportunities for fresh graduates and school leavers joining the labour force," Chris Sun, the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, said.

Government measures to promote economic growth are expected to support the labour demand, he added.